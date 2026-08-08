How Thai teenager carried out a deadly school shooting after killing his grandparents

BANG BUA THONG: The boy shot his grandparents dead at dawn on Friday (Aug 7) in their two-storey house bordering rice fields on the outskirts of Bangkok. Each was killed by a single gunshot to the head, a Thai police official said.

By noon, bodies lay strewn at the 14-year-old's school - five more dead and 23 wounded - before he turned the gun on himself, ending Thailand's worst mass shooting since 2022.

Police Colonel Thadsakorn Konthong, superintendent of Bang Bua Thong Police Station, said the boy killed his elderly relatives at around 5am local time (6am, Singapore time).

"The firearm and the bullets belonged to the grandfather," Thadsakorn told Reuters. "An initial inspection found signs that the firearm had been searched for inside the grandfather's bedroom."

The three of them lived together in the house in Bang Bua Thong, surrounded by trees and ringed by a concrete fence in a quiet neighbourhood, a 90-minute drive from central Bangkok.

A canal runs by at the front and an empty plot of land lies behind. In the yard hangs a red and white Nazi flag that police said belonged to the teenager's uncle.

The whereabouts of the boy's parents remain unclear.