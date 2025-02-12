Thailand inches closer to potential F1 race bid, but would it spark more smiles than frowns?

BANGKOK: Thailand’s plans for a Bangkok-based Formula 1 (F1) race could be gaining speed, a move which some experts say could boost local and regional business and tourism, though others warn of potential costs.

While the kingdom has expressed its keenness to host a major motorsports race since last year, recent developments have seemingly brought a high-octane race through the streets of the Thai capital closer to reality.

Earlier this year, local media reported that state agencies were studying the feasibility of a Bangkok Grand Prix, with talks held to evaluate potential routes and obstacles. A working committee has reportedly chosen the capital's Chatuchak area as the preferred location for the race’s route.

CNA also found that the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), a public organisation created to promote the country’s business events, recently engaged a motorsports consultancy company to help boost its bid for a street race.

Documents seen by CNA show the TCEB contracted an Australian motorsport consultancy group late last year to act as the coordinating representative for Thailand’s official F1 bid.

Dante Motorsport, trading as Gardini Motorsport, and under the directorship of track design and street circuit technical specialist Simon Gardini, was contracted to receive AU$50,000 (US$31,500) to produce a report to “investigate the hosting of Thailand’s first Formula 1 event”.

The key objectives of Gardini Motorsport’s “coordinator services” were to assist in the strategic selection of racetracks, cost advice, technical discussions, brand awareness and commercial models for maximising revenue.

It was also to represent TCEB in technical meetings with Formula One Group and provide TCEB with “a better understanding of the economic and social benefits and costs, direct and indirect, of staging this major sporting event”.

The Gardini Motorsports report was due to be completed by Jan 1 this year. TCEB officials declined to comment about the findings or recommendations made in the report, with one representative telling CNA that they preferred all messaging about the potential race to “come from the Prime Minister’s office” in the months to come.