Thai city morgue exceeds capacity after flooding: Medic

BANGKOK: The main facility receiving bodies of flood victims in southern Thailand has filled up, prompting authorities to bring in three refrigerated trucks, a hospital staffer said on Friday (Nov 28).

"The morgue has exceeded its capacity, so we need more," Charn, a morgue official at Songkhla Hospital who only gave his first name, told AFP after the death toll rose to 55.

Footage filmed by an AFP journalist showed white refrigerated lorries parked outside the hospital's main building.