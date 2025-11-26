Thai court issues arrest warrant for Miss Universe co-owner

BANGKOK: A Thai court has issued an arrest warrant for the media mogul co-owner of the Miss Universe beauty pageant over alleged fraud worth US$930,000, a court official told AFP on Wednesday (Nov 26).

This year's Miss Universe contest concluded last week after a streak of scandals, including a tantrum by the host and allegations of sexism.

But after Miss Mexico was crowned winner, a fresh outrage has hit Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip - whose JKN Global Group co-owns the contest.

The South Bangkok Civil Court issued a warrant for Jakapong on Tuesday after a plastic surgeon accused her of fraud and concealing information when persuading him to invest in JKN in 2023.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"The defendant invited (the plaintiff) to invest knowing her inability to return the money within the appointed time," said a court statement shared with AFP on Wednesday.

A verdict in the 30 million baht (US$930,000) case was scheduled for Tuesday, but Jakapong failed to appear in court, and the warrant was issued because her behaviour "could be interpreted as fleeing", it said.

The court has rescheduled the verdict to Dec 26, but some local media reported Jakapong had left for Mexico amid rumours of mounting financial woes.

The Miss Universe Organization said in a statement earlier this year that "these legal proceedings are entirely separate" from its operations.

Miss Universe 2025 wrapped up in Bangkok on Friday, after drama stirred by a public bust-up between a male competition host and the eventually victorious Miss Mexico, Fatima Bosch.