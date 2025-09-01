Thai opposition's kingmaking summit fails to back new PM

BANGKOK: Thailand's largest opposition party failed on Monday (Sep 1) to decide who to back as the nation's next prime minister at a kingmaking summit, after the incumbent was ousted by court order.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra was on Friday sacked as prime minister by Thailand's Constitutional Court after it found she had breached ethical standards during a border row with Cambodia.

The ruling has left Thailand with only an acting prime minister and a caretaker cabinet as minority factions jostle to secure backing to form a new government.

Paetongtarn's Pheu Thai Party and the conservative Bhumjaithai Party - which abandoned her coalition over the border row - are both now courting the People's Party's stronghold of 143 parliamentary seats.

But People's Party spokesman Parit Wacharasindhu told reporters a summit to weigh their options on Monday ended with no decision, and would resume on Tuesday.

"Members expressed comments with concerns both ways," he said.

The People's Party says its backing will be conditional on parliament being dissolved for fresh elections within four months, paving the way for yet more political upheaval in the kingdom.