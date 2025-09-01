Thailand's People's Party poised to be kingmaker as rivals vie for premiership

BANGKOK: The biggest party in Thailand's parliament was due to meet on Monday (Sep 1) to decide whom it will back to form the next government, as two rival camps jostled for its votes following the sacking of Paetongtarn Shinawatra as prime minister last week.

The opposition People's Party does not want to join any government but with control of nearly a third of the house seats, it has emerged as a potential kingmaker, and its backing could be a game-changer in breaking the political deadlock.

Parliament is due to hold a special session starting Wednesday, and the secretary-general of the house told Reuters it is on standby to hold a vote on a new prime minister this week, if parties were ready to nominate a candidate.

Thailand was plunged into uncertainty on Friday when the Constitutional Court dismissed Paetongtarn for an ethics violation after only a year in office.

Her sacking triggered an instant political scramble, with her fragile coalition putting on a show of unity, as a renegade party that quit her alliance, mounted a challenge.

In the latest upheaval in a turbulent, two-decade battle for power and patronage among Thailand's rival elites, 39-year-old Paetongtarn was the sixth premier from or backed by the billionaire Shinawatra family to be ousted by the military or judiciary and the second in the space of a year.

The once-dominant Pheu Thai party, founded by Paetongtarn's deep-pocketed father Thaksin Shinawatra, faces a big task in shoring up a coalition that has haemorrhaged public support, opening the door to a spree of dealmaking by its former alliance partner Bhumjaithai and its ambitious leader Anutin Charnvirakul.