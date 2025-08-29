Thai acting PM says party will nominate candidate soon; Bhumjaithai in talks to form government

BANGKOK: Thailand's ruling alliance remains together and the Pheu Thai party is confident it will form a government and remain at the core of the coalition, the country's acting prime minister said on Friday (Aug 29).

Thailand's Constitutional Court dismissed Paetongtarn Shinawatra as prime minister on Friday for an ethics violation.

Appearing at a press conference alongside many of the major coalition partners, Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, a Pheu Thai party member, said a prime ministerial candidate would be nominated as soon as possible.

He did not name a candidate but a party official earlier said Pheu Thai would nominate 77-year-old Chaikasem Nitisiri, a former attorney general.