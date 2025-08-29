Thai acting PM says party will nominate candidate soon; Bhumjaithai in talks to form government
Thailand's Constitutional Court dismissed Paetongtarn Shinawatra as prime minister on Friday over a leaked phone call.
BANGKOK: Thailand's ruling alliance remains together and the Pheu Thai party is confident it will form a government and remain at the core of the coalition, the country's acting prime minister said on Friday (Aug 29).
Thailand's Constitutional Court dismissed Paetongtarn Shinawatra as prime minister on Friday for an ethics violation.
Appearing at a press conference alongside many of the major coalition partners, Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, a Pheu Thai party member, said a prime ministerial candidate would be nominated as soon as possible.
He did not name a candidate but a party official earlier said Pheu Thai would nominate 77-year-old Chaikasem Nitisiri, a former attorney general.
Bhumjaithai party said it was talking with other parties towards forming a government and has agreed with demands made by the main opposition People's Party, the largest party in parliament, in return for its support.
In a statement, Bhumjaithai said its priorities if it forms a government would be taking steps to amend the Constitution, resolve a border dispute with Cambodia, and dissolve parliament within four months.
The party has been holding a succession of meetings following the dismissal of Paetongtarn.
Paetongtarn, who was Thailand's youngest prime minister, becomes the sixth prime minister from or backed by the billionaire Shinawatra family to be removed by the military or judiciary in a tumultuous two-decade battle for power between the country's warring elites.
In its verdict, the court said Paetongtarn violated ethics in a leaked June telephone call, during which she appeared to kowtow to Cambodia's former leader Hun Sen when both countries were on the brink of an armed border conflict.