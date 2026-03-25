Thailand’s pet food exports surge, but rising competition and global risks may slow growth

EYEING GLOBAL MARKETS

At the heart of the boom are firms like Buzz Pet Food, which began by distributing imported premium pet food in Thailand.

The company shifted into local production a decade ago and started exporting overseas during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In the last four years, our revenue has grown from just under US$3 million to more than US$25 million,” said its strategy and finance director Possawat Sitthikornprasath.

“This momentum, we believe, is a golden opportunity for us to explore the market beyond Thailand, and the markets that we would initially like to focus on would be Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam or India.”

His veterinarian father founded Buzz Pet Food about 30 years ago.

Exports currently account for less than 10 per cent of the firm’s revenue, but it aims to raise that share to about 30 to 40 per cent in the near future.

Other players are also looking outward.

Pawdy Innovation, which has yet to export pet food, is preparing to enter regional markets, said its CEO Pornpan Praphenee. Southeast Asian countries such as Indonesia and the Philippines are top of her list.

“We have a variety of ingredients … we can produce whatever the market wants,” she said.