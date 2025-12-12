Anutin, Trump set to speak as Thailand-Cambodia clashes continue for fifth day

BANGKOK/PHNOM PENH: Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said he would speak to US President Donald Trump on Friday (Dec 12) night about a fierce conflict with Cambodia, as heavy border clashes continued for a fifth day.

Thailand and Cambodia have been exchanging rockets and artillery at multiple locations along their disputed 817km frontier in some of the most intense clashes since a five-day battle in July, which Trump stopped with calls to both leaders to halt their worst conflict in recent history.

Anutin will provide "just an update" of the situation when he speaks with Trump at around 9.20pm Thai time (10.20pm, Singapore time), the Thai leader told reporters.

Trump is keen to intervene again to stop the fighting and salvage the truce he brokered, pledging for a third day to call the leaders of the Southeast Asian countries. He met Anutin and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet in Malaysia in October, where they signed an expanded ceasefire agreement.

Trump, who has repeatedly said he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize, lauded himself on Thursday as a global peacemaker and expressed confidence he would get the truce "back on track".

At the Congressional Ball, he reiterated his claim to have "solved eight wars", adding, "I think we are going to have to make a couple of phone calls on Thailand and (Cambodia), but we'll get that one back on track."

CAMBODIA ACCUSES THAILAND OF "BRUTAL ARMED ACTS AND AGGRESSION"

This week's clashes have killed at least 20 people, with more than 260 wounded, according to tallies by both countries, which have blamed each other for reigniting the conflict.

Cambodia's defence ministry said on Friday that Thailand had targeted civilian areas the previous day in "brutal armed attacks and aggression". It said Thailand was shelling and firing machine guns on multiple sites early on Friday, including near ancient temples, and had sent armoured vehicles into what it called its territory.

"The heroic Cambodian forces will continue to stand strong, brave, and steadfast in their ongoing fight against the aggressors," the ministry said in a statement.

Thailand's military accused Cambodia of encroachment into its territory, saying in a statement it was "compelled to exercise its right to self-defence" with the objective of ending the threat and protecting lives and sovereignty.