Thai schools hold shooting response drills after deadly school attack

BANGKOK: Thai schools conducted active shooter drills on Wednesday (Aug 19), as authorities moved to strengthen security measures two weeks after a 14-year-old opened fire at a school and killed at least eight people.

At the Surasamontree School in Bangkok, students took part in a "run, hide, fight" exercise, with a police officer dressed in black and acting as a mock attacker, armed with a handgun and an assault rifle firing blanks.

Students ran from the gunman and hid under tables and behind locked doors, while others used furniture to block entrances. In one scenario, students tackled and pinned down the attacker after he entered the classroom.

The drills follow a directive signed on Aug 10 by Education Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong requiring schools to draw up security plans and rehearse emergency response procedures.