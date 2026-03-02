Thailand plans salt tax to ease rising health concerns, but experts urge broader action

BANGKOK: Every day at midday, Pirada Rattachai and her crew work at full speed, sending out bowl after bowl of noodles swimming in fragrant broth, topped with chicken and a scatter of garnishes.

From a small shop tucked under a sprawling highway overpass, they serve one of the capital’s most familiar comfort foods.

The popular meal also captures the Kingdom’s enduring taste for salt.

The instant noodle dish is loaded high with sodium: just one packet alone can deliver almost an entire day’s worth of salt, based on recommendations from the World Health Organization (WHO), which advises less than 2,000mg of sodium daily for adults.

Once typical extras are added, such as meat, soup, eggs or sauce, the sodium total pushes even higher.

But Pirada doubts whether her customers are concerned.

“No-one has ever asked us to adjust the taste to make it less salty. In reality, we rarely see customers who don’t add extra salty seasoning,” she said.

That taste is now at the centre of a growing public health debate.