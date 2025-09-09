Thailand's top court to deliver judgment on tycoon Thaksin dodging jail

BANGKOK: Thailand's Supreme Court will decide on Tuesday (Sep 9) if former Premier Thaksin Shinawatra should serve prison time that he skipped while in hospital detention, a high-profile ruling that could finally see Thailand's most influential tycoon jailed.

On return from 15 years of self-imposed exile in 2023, he spent only a few hours in prison before being transferred to hospital complaining of heart trouble and chest pains, prompting widespread scepticism and public outrage.

His eight-year sentence for conflicts of interest and abuse of power was commuted to one year by the king and Thaksin was released on parole after just six months, the entirety of which he had spent in the VIP wing of a hospital.

Thaksin's entourage is facing a period of political reckoning after his daughter and protégée Paetongtarn Shinawatra was sacked as prime minister by a court 11 days ago - the sixth premier from or backed by the Shinawatra family to be removed by the judiciary or military.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Days of chaos ensued before Paetongtarn's government fell on Friday, outmanoeuvred by challenger Anutin Charnvirakul, who was elected premier by parliament in a humiliating defeat for Thaksin's once unstoppable Pheu Thai party.