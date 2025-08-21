Thailand's Shinawatra dynasty faces triple court test that could upend politics

BANGKOK: Thailand's billionaire Shinawatra family is bracing for a series of high-stakes court decisions starting Friday (Aug 22) that could test its political resilience, with the prospect of an early election and prolonged trouble for the country's stuttering economy.

Thailand's Shinawatra political dynasty has been at the heart of two decades of intermittent turmoil, and its latest battles will culminate in rulings that could unseat Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra for an alleged ethics violation and put her influential but polarising father Thaksin Shinawatra back in prison.

A court will on Friday rule if Thaksin, during a 2015 media interview, insulted the powerful monarchy, a serious crime in Thailand which carries lengthy jail terms of up to 15 years.

Another court will decide 18 days later if the tycoon's 2023 detention in a VIP hospital wing, instead of jail, means his prison sentence for abuse of power and conflicts of interest was not fully served.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Both Shinawatras have denied any wrongdoing.

Unfavourable verdicts for Paetongtarn, 39, and Thaksin, 76, a divisive backroom operator and driving force behind the government, could reduce the family's bargaining power and lead to an earlier-than-scheduled election, which their once formidable Pheu Thai party is not in the best shape to contest.

"A new election will definitely take place by mid-2026 or maybe sooner," said Thammasat University law professor Prinya Thaewanarumitkul.

"The chances of Pheu Thai regaining the popular vote in the next election are very unlikely."

A spokesperson for the Pheu Thai-led government declined to comment on the upcoming court rulings.