A king of the jungle, again: How conservation is helping Thailand’s wild tigers roar back

KAMPHAENG PHET, Thailand: A footprint and a pile of animal scat is the spark that sets a group of rangers on a special trek through a vast forest complex in Thailand’s deep west.

National park personnel and researchers have traversed undulating dirt trails through thick and dry evergreen forest, home to black bears, elephants, tapirs and pheasants.

While all animal activity is of interest, this is primarily a tiger hunt - one designed to save the big cat.

The traps being laid out here - in Mae Wong national park some 360km northwest of Bangkok - are of the camera variety only.

The small team piled into two 4x4s pulls up to a salt lick in a small clearing, encircled by thick foliage. The artificially created mud bath has become a busy fauna junction in this part of the park for an array of animals seeking essential minerals.