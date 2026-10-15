'Very dangerous': Timor-Leste shuts schools over Indonesia haze

DILI, Timor-Leste: Timor-Leste began a three-day school closure on Thursday (Oct 15) prompted by thick haze that has drifted over from raging forest fires in neighbouring Indonesia.

In the capital Dili, people were out as normal under a yellow-tinged sky, but most were wearing masks, as the government advised a day earlier in announcing the school closures.

Residents welcomed the decision, although they said the pollution had been even worse earlier in the week.

"Recently, the pollution in Dili has been very severe," 30-year-old midwife Sonya da Costa Soares told AFP.

"We can't see the sun, the pollution is heavy," she added.

Though her child is still too young for school, she said the decision to keep students home was "very important so that children are not put in danger".

Indonesia experiences forest fires regularly during its dry season, but this year the blazes have been especially severe because a strong El Nino has brought drought.