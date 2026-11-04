Toxic air pollution surges in Indian capital

NEW DELHI: Toxic air pollution in India's capital New Delhi surged on Wednesday (Nov 4) to more than 30 times the World Health Organization's recommended daily limit, data from air monitors showed.

The deterioration came three days after authorities tightened measures, including restrictions on traffic and construction, to curb smog in one of the world's most polluted capitals, with the wider metropolis home to more than 30 million people.

Pollution is expected to worsen ahead of Sunday's Deepavali, the Hindu festival of lights, when firework displays add to the already poisonous air.

The Supreme Court this month allowed limited use of so-called "green" firecrackers, designed to reduce emissions, during Diwali.

But restrictions are routinely flouted, with the city reverberating with explosions.

On Wednesday, levels of PM2.5 - cancer-causing microparticles small enough to enter the bloodstream - hit more than 461 micrograms per cubic metre in parts of the city, according to monitoring firm IQAir.

Vehicles account for 23 per cent of Delhi's winter pollution, while biomass burning, including farm stubble fires, contributes 20 per cent, according to India's environment ministry.