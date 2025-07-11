‘Direct line’ to Trump? US envoy pick for Malaysia stirs debate following Singapore controversy

“It’s obvious that these two people (Sinha and Adams) have no background in diplomacy. They were appointed because they are very loyal to Donald Trump,” James Chin, a professor of Asian Studies at the Asia Institute Tasmania at the University of Tasmania told CNA.

He added that there are two ways to interpret the “direct line” they have with Trump.

One interpretation, he said, is that the appointments were Trump’s way to "reward" them for being his supporters.

"That's the reason why he sent these people to places like Malaysia, Singapore, which he considers not very, very important countries ... so it really doesn't matter if you send a lightweight," he added.

The other interpretation is that such nominations could also hold potential advantages.

"Trump actually regards Malaysia and Singapore as important countries, that's why he appoints people that he knows very well, people who have a direct line to him and therefore can call him up and tell him what's going on," said Chin.

"So if there's a problem in a relationship, they can actually pick up a phone and call the White House, and in all probability, Trump will take the call," he added.

Referring to Sinha, Bilahari Kausikan - former diplomat and permanent secretary at Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs - said: "He's an inside track to Trump. Since they're golf buddies, the golf game ensures a regular hearing. It's for 3.5 years.”

“Either you get one of Trump's buddies and an unofficial channel to the White House, or you get a career diplomat and everything goes through the bureaucracy ... the last option is no ambassador at all," said Kausikan.