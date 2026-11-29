JAKARTA: Ujang Zhafran was tiny compared with the other performers. On the sprawling stage at Indonesia’s 2026 National Teachers’ Day celebration on Thursday (Nov 26), the little boy looked like a speck in a vast ocean.

Yet there he was, just days away from turning six and bathed in the stage spotlight, drawing thousands of eyes at the Sentul International Convention Center (SICC) in Bogor, West Java. With his intense look and nimble pencak silat moves, Ujang charmed President Prabowo Subianto.

After about a minute of performing his signature moves in the traditional martial art, Ujang was escorted to Prabowo’s seat. The president shook his hand before scooping him onto his lap, where they watched the dancing and singing performances together.

“So happy,” Ujang told CNA over the phone the day after.