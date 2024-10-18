A US-China science pact has expired after 45 years. How is the world poorer for it?

SINGAPORE: A scientific slowdown - not just between the United States and China, but the wider world - is on the cards, warn analysts, as the two superpowers let a landmark science and technology treaty slip away without renewal for the first time in 45 years.

Climate research and public health are at particular risk from the recent expiry of the longstanding bilateral pact which yielded breakthroughs across the decades, experts note, potentially hurting the global fight against existential threats to humanity.

“These areas rely heavily on international collaboration to address global challenges like climate change and pandemics,” said Associate Professor Jonathan Ping from Bond University, who specialises in China studies.

“The loss of joint efforts could slow progress in developing solutions and sharing critical data,” he told CNA.

Observers believe the agreement’s lapse is likely due to Washington stonewalling negotiations, driven by national security concerns and geopolitical tensions.

Amplifying the already strained situation is the closely-fought US presidential election, they point out, where being perceived as soft on China could cost much-needed votes.

Analysts expect meaningful discussions on a possible revival of the pact to only come - if at all - after the dust settles on the Nov 5 poll.

WORKING TOGETHER FOR GOOD

The US-China Science and Technology Agreement (STA) was signed in 1979.

It was the first bilateral pact signed between the two powers after Washington granted full diplomatic recognition to the People’s Republic of China that same year, coming as Beijing enacted sweeping opening-up reforms.

The accord provides crucial access and protections for both American and Chinese researchers participating in joint scientific collaborations, serving as a foundational framework and catalyst for their efforts, said Dr Alejandro Reyes, senior fellow at the Centre on Contemporary China and the World at the University of Hong Kong (HKU).