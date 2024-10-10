A small US town is putting a spotlight on Chinese investment in America

TENSIONS AT BOILING POINT

Green Charter Township, just outside the city of Big Rapids, has a population of just over 3,000 residents.

While life is usually peaceful there, tensions recently reached boiling point.

The US$2.4 billion EV battery plant set to be built there has made the rural community the focus of international headlines.

Gotion – a US-based subsidiary of a Chinese company – is behind the factory, which will span 186,000sqm and produce lithium battery components for EVs.

It will be situated just south of a farm owned by Lori Brock, who told CNA about her troubled feelings over the plant and how she and her friends are fighting to derail the project.

“I think the Americans should be putting and investing into American companies, not Chinese companies,” she said.

These sentiments come as several US states have banned Chinese companies and citizens from purchasing their land.

Gotion, which reportedly received US$800 million in subsidies from Michigan, now owns some of the land on which the EV plant is set to be built.

Such foreign investment in the US has been spurred by President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act that allocated billions of dollars in green energy subsidies.