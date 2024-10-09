Electric vehicle debate revs up among voters in Detroit ahead of US presidential election
DETROIT, Michigan: After spending three decades as an autoworker, Brian Pannebecker believes only one United States presidential candidate can fight for jobs and the manufacturing industry in the country’s “motor city”.
“(Donald) Trump is not exaggerating when he says we’re on the brink of World War III … This is one of the key issues that could trigger World War III,” said the Detroit resident.
Pannebecker founded the "Auto Workers for Trump 2024” group, which began as a countermovement to the United Auto Workers union's endorsement of Democratic presidential candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris.
The group's support of the former president – who is the Republican Party’s candidate – stretches back to the 2016 election, which Trump won.
As campaigning enters the final month before voters head to the ballot box on Nov 5, the country’s electric vehicle industry is emerging as one of the key issues.
Pannebecker believes the nation’s EV manufacturing relies too heavily on Chinese materials, and that dependence could escalate into conflict in the coming years.
“The government is trying to force us into electric vehicles before anybody's ready,” he said, adding the infrastructure is not yet equipped to go completely electric.
DIFFERENT PARTIES’ STANCES
The Biden administration wants all new vehicle sales to be electric by 2030.
It is offering tax credits to drivers buying EVs and helping manufacturers with grants to convert their factories for the production of such vehicles.
Harris is expected to continue the current administration's policies, though some reports suggest she has softened her position on EV mandates.
Meanwhile, Trump is hoping to win Michigan by warning that the industry is under threat from electrification.
That is why Pannebecker started his group.
He told CNA: “We've closed two engine plants in Macomb County alone in the last few years as they began to ramp up electric vehicle production, because what do electric vehicles not need? Engines.
“We have entire plants devoted to doing one thing: building engines.”
Michigan – one of several pivotal swing states – is where Henry Ford revolutionised transportation. Titans in the automotive industry including General Motors, Chrysler, and Cadillac are headquartered in the state.
While gas-powered cars are still being manufactured, many factories once vital to the sector have been demolished or are in the process of being pulled down to make way for an electric future.
Across the state, preparations are also underway for an influx of EVs on the roads.
Armed with US$110 million in federal money, Michigan plans to install 100,000 public charging ports by 2030 to serve some 2 million electric vehicles.
At Macomb Community College, students can pick up skills applicable to EV manufacturing. When they start working, they can expect to earn between US$25 and US$30 per hour.
DWINDLING AUTOMOTIVE JOBS
Some voters said they recognise the urgency for more electric cars, but others fear the potential effects on dwindling automotive jobs.
The motor industry is often regarded as the backbone of America’s middle class, but those days are long in the rearview mirror.
By 2020, there were only half as many automotive jobs compared with two decades ago. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic arrived and the sector was once again affected.
Most analysts believe that producing EVs will require fewer workers than traditional internal combustion engine vehicles.
Furthermore, despite the current administration’s stance on electric vehicles, sales have not reached the volume that many had hoped.
Some of this may stem from concerns about the broader US economy.
In August, the country added 20,000 fewer jobs than anticipated, and experts believe the labour market is weakening.
Still, sales have at least been on the rise. About 1.4 million EVs were sold in the US last year, up from 1 million the previous year. In 2023, more than 6 per cent of new car sales involved electric vehicles.The debate on EVs is likely to rage on well after November’s election, and next president will play a crucial role for the automotive industry on the road ahead.