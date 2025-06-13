US sees no immediate reason to ground Boeing 787 after Air India crash

WASHINGTON: US officials said on Thursday (Jun 12) they have not seen any immediate safety data that would require halting Boeing 787 flights after a fatal Air India accident killed over 240 people.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Acting Federal Aviation Administration head Chris Rocheleau made the comments at a news conference and said they had seen videos of the crash in India.

Duffy said he had spoken to National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy. An NTSB and FAA team, with support from Boeing and engine manufacturer GE Aerospace, was going to India, Duffy said.

"They have to get on the ground and take a look. But again right now it'd be way too premature," Duffy said. "People are looking at videos and trying to assess what happened, which is never a strong, smart way to make decisions on what took place."