Violations reported after India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire

The fighting had been the worst between the old South Asian enemies in nearly three decades and threatened to erupt into a full-scale war in one of the world's most volatile and densely populated regions.

There were brief fears that nuclear arsenals might come into play as Pakistan's military said a top body overseeing its nuclear weapons would meet.

But the defence minister said no such meeting was scheduled, hours after a night of heavy fighting in which the two countries targeted each other’s military bases and the combined civilian death toll rose to 66.

"Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect," Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar posted on X.

"Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity!"

The Indian foreign secretary said the two countries' military chiefs had spoken to each other and agreed that all fighting would stop at 5pm Indian time (1130 GMT), without using the word "ceasefire".

US President Donald Trump posted: "After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence."