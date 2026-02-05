Watch: CNA Summit 2026 in Indonesia on smart growth in a new era

JAKARTA: At the CNA Summit 2026 in Indonesia on Thursday (Feb 5), senior policymakers and global investment leaders will gather to examine how Southeast Asia’s largest economy is converting capital inflows into durable competitive advantage.



The summit opens with a keynote session featuring Mr Rosan Perkasa Roeslani, Indonesia’s Minister of Investment and Downstream Industry and Chairman of BKPM, and CEO of Danantara Indonesia, who will offer a high-level view of how Indonesia is attracting quality investment and turning it into long-term competitiveness.

The discussion will explore where global capital is leaning, how Indonesia is strengthening investor confidence in delivery, and what “smart growth” looks like for both large enterprises and SMEs.

The focus then shifts to the investor perspective in a fireside chat with Mr Rohit Sipahimalani, Chief Investment Officer of Temasek, who will share how a long-horizon investor approaches smart growth in a more volatile global environment, including where to lean in, how to crowd in partners, and how capital can be deployed to create enduring advantages for companies and communities across ASEAN and Indonesia.

This is followed by a fireside chat with Mr Hisham Hamdan, Chief Investment Officer of Khazanah Nasional, examining how sovereign capital can catalyse innovation and competitiveness, from building regional champions to enabling trusted ecosystems that support broad-based growth across Malaysia, Indonesia and the wider ASEAN.

The summit concludes with a panel discussion titled From Capital to Advantage: Investment & Innovation in Practice, featuring senior industry leaders Mr Hans Patuwo, Group CEO of GoTo Group, Ms Aileen Goh, Country Manager for Indonesia & Timor-Leste at Mastercard, and Mr Ng Tian Chong, CEO of Singtel Singapore.



The panel will focus on how organisations translate investment into tangible results, aligning capital allocation with innovation that scales, structuring effective partnerships, pacing execution, and setting simple guardrails that balance speed with trust.