Can Indonesian businesses thrive amid global uncertainties, changing consumer tastes?

JAKARTA/SINGAPORE: Company closures, layoffs and rising unemployment in Indonesia in 2025 have laid bare the consequences should businesses in Southeast Asia’s largest economy fail to keep pace with shifting market dynamics and intensifying competition.

More than 79,000 workers were laid off between January and November 2025, according to data from Indonesia’s Ministry of Manpower. The figure marks an increase from 2024, when Indonesia recorded about 77,965 layoffs for the full year, highlighting a worsening trend in job losses.

One of the most high-profile casualties was PT Sri Rejeki Isman Tbk (Sritex), once a flagship name in the country’s textile and garment industry.

Hit by financial strain and weakening demand, and squeezed further by a flood of cheaper imports from China and Vietnam, Sritex shut its factory operations on March 1, 2025, triggering layoffs affecting 10,669 employees.

Sritex’s closure has raised the question: How do some companies survive and thrive while others are forced out?

Economists told CNA a company’s ability to survive and grow in current conditions, which include the threat of tariffs and shifting supply chains, is increasingly determined by its capacity to adapt.

“The common challenge we face lies in innovation and adaptability to changing market conditions, including shifts in consumer behaviour,” said economist Siwage Dharma Negara, co-coordinator of the Indonesia Studies Programme at ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore.