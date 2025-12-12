Commentary: Trade wars destroy the planet

BEIJING: Tariff wars are often justified as necessary to protect or reshore manufacturing jobs and to improve national security. But, according to new research, these conflicts produce another outcome that is largely overlooked: pollution. When global supply chains are forced into inefficient detours, carbon dioxide emissions rise.

In a recent study of the US-China trade conflict’s environmental effects, my co-authors and I found that tariffs have directly increased global CO2 emissions.

Based on our calculations, if both sides were to impose a 60 per cent tariff on imports from the other – a level consistent with the recent escalations in April – this would lead to a one-time increase in global emissions of nearly 410 million tonnes, roughly the same amount produced by 165 million gas-powered cars (with 1.6 litre engines) each travelling 10,000 kilometers.

This may seem counterintuitive. Given that China is the world’s largest emitter and has a high carbon intensity (CO2 emissions per unit of GDP), some assume that shifting production out of the country would reduce global emissions.

But in many manufacturing sectors, China’s carbon intensity is significantly lower than that of numerous developing economies, and in certain industries it is even lower than that of some advanced economies. The Chinese economy’s high overall carbon intensity simply reflects its heavy reliance on manufacturing – a classic example of Simpson’s paradox.

In effect, China bears a disproportionate share of the world’s emission-intensive production. According to the UNCTAD-EORA Global Value Chain database, in 2017 (before the trade war between the United States and China began), 33.9 per cent of the carbon embodied in US imports originated in China. These emissions did not vanish once tariffs disrupted bilateral trade; they have either been re-imported by the US through costlier domestic production or diverted to third countries.