Indonesia trade negotiator says 'all substantial issues' settled with US

JAKARTA: ⁠Indonesia's top trade negotiator said "all substantial issues" between his country and the United States had been settled by both parties ‍and a ⁠trade deal ‍could be signed by both leaders early next year.

Senior ⁠economic minister Airlangga Hartarto, speaking from Washington late ‍on Monday (Dec 22) after meeting US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, said the United States wanted access to Indonesia's critical minerals and had agreed to ‌give tariff exemptions to its palm oil, tea and ‍coffee.

Indonesia ‌is the world's biggest producer and exporter of palm oil.

Talks between the two countries had appeared at risk of collapse earlier this ‌month after the United States accused Indonesia of backtracking on prior commitments, although Jakarta said their "dynamics" were normal and it was just a matter of "harmonising the language".