Why are scientists leaving India’s national space agency - and will tighter exit rules keep them there?

BENGALURU: The Indian government has moved to make it harder for some of its top space scientists to leave the country's national space agency, after more than 100 scientists and technical staff resigned or took voluntary retirement from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in recent months.

Last week, the Department of Space tightened rules governing voluntary retirement and resignations by scientists working on critical missions such as Gaganyaan, India’s first human spaceflight programme. An internal memorandum dated Jul 14 cited a recent “spate” of exit requests that was delaying projects of national importance, according to news agency ANI.



ISRO Chairman V Narayanan told local media that departures were “part of every organisation” and that the move would ensure critical projects “don't suffer all of a sudden”.

The tighter rules come as India's private space sector enters a new phase of growth, with industry leaders saying competition for highly specialised talent is intensifying.

On Saturday (Jul 18), spacetech startup Skyroot Aerospace became the first private Indian company to successfully launch a privately developed rocket carrying satellites into orbit from Indian soil. The Hyderabad-based firm was founded by former ISRO scientists.