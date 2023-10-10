1 in 7 in Southeast Asia live with a mental health condition, treatment gap in some countries is ‘huge’: WHO official

About 260 million people in Southeast Asia – about one in seven – live with a mental health condition, and many of them are not receiving timely treatment, said a World Health Organization (WHO) official.

Mental health conditions are highly prevalent in the region, Dr Andrea Bruni, WHO's regional adviser for mental health in Southeast Asia, told CNA.

Meanwhile, the treatment gap is huge, he said in an interview on Tuesday (Oct 10), as the world marked Mental Health Day.

“In some countries, the treatment gap is as high as 90 per cent, meaning that up to 90 per cent of those that have needs in mental health are not receiving appropriate, timely treatment and care, or not receiving treatment and care at all.”