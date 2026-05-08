Advance your career with stackable, flexible learning pathways

In today’s fast-changing world, career development pathways are no longer as straightforward as they once were. From new entrants to mid-career professionals stepping into leadership roles, many are grappling with the impact of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) on industries and business transformation.

Data from SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) sheds light on this shift. From 2022 to 2025, demand for AI capabilities more than doubled across sectors and about a quarter of work tasks can now be significantly aided by AI. At the same time, human-centric core skills such as problem-solving, collaboration and communication remain essential for navigating new technologies.

As disruption accelerates, workers find themselves adapting to new ways of doing the same task or transitioning into new roles. This underscores the importance of continuous learning to keep up with industry demands and stay employable.

“Lifelong learning goes beyond formal education or attending courses,” said Mr Jack Lim, executive director of SMU Academy, the professional training arm of Singapore Management University (SMU). “It is about aligning skills with real work and ensuring that individuals, employers and training providers are moving in the same direction.”