Building growth from within: why workforce transformation matters

For local optometry chain Eyesight.sg, changing consumer behaviour and upcoming developments such as the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System underscored the need to strengthen both business and workforce capabilities.

Founder and CEO Ken Tong Wei Jian said workforce transformation has become a core pillar of the company’s growth strategy. Business and workforce transformation, he noted, should not be viewed in isolation. “Through reskilling, our staff can continue to add value, and our business can increase topline and productivity.”

Eyesight.sg introduced advanced diagnostic tools powered by technologies such as artificial intelligence, augmented reality and virtual reality, enabling more accurate and customised optical solutions. To fully leverage these technologies, job roles were redesigned and employees trained to take on expanded responsibilities, prompting the company to take part in initiatives under JSIT-R.

Through JSIT-R, Eyesight.sg received advisory support for job redesign, paving the way for participation in Workforce Singapore’s Career Conversion Programme (CCP). Through the CCP, identified roles underwent structured on-the-job upskilling and reskilling, strengthening employee capabilities and preparing them for new responsibilities. This enabled the company to integrate new diagnostic tools while maintaining empathy and care in customer interactions.

Beyond improving operations, the transformation also led to a shift in mindsets. “Employees now see new technology as a pathway to career progression and deeper contribution,” said Mr Tong.