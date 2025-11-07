The care conversation we can’t keep putting off

Many assume that long-term care is something only older people need to worry about, or that national schemes such as CareShield Life or ElderShield are adequate to deal with its implications. The reality is more sobering. In Singapore, currently, one in two people aged 65 and above may face severe disability – and claims can start much earlier. Singlife’s Long-Term Care White Paper reveals that the need for care can arise early in life from an accident or illness. In fact, one of the insurance provider’s long-term care claimants is just 32, said its medical director, Dr Leow Yung Khee.

Typical claims last around a decade, with some extending longer. Families are often left to bridge the gaps, which can create financial and emotional strain. Singlife’s research shows that 59 per cent of caregivers dip into their savings, while two-thirds worry about becoming a burden themselves. These numbers show how care needs can ripple across generations.

“Many believe that disability only affects older people and underestimate the likelihood of needing it themselves,” said Dr Leow. “Our goal is to encourage younger Singaporeans to plan ahead and integrate long-term care into their broader protection and wealth plans, so they can stay protected and financially resilient.”