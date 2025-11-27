When a health scare hits, will your finances hold up?

The financial impact of a serious illness often extends far beyond hospital bills. Many Singaporeans assume that their MediShield Life or hospitalisation insurance plans will cover them fully during these difficult periods. In reality, those plans pay only for your medical expenses and do not cover the income lost when you have to stop work. Daily costs such as mortgage payments, grocery bills, utilities and other loans still have to be paid while patients recover.

This difference between what is covered and what you need is known as the protection gap. It can leave households struggling financially when recovery stretches over months or even years. The scale of the problem is significant. According to the Life Insurance Association of Singapore (LIA), working adults face an estimated 74 per cent shortfall in critical illness coverage, meaning most would struggle to meet financial commitments if they get a critical illness and have to stop work.