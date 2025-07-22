Logo
Logo

Brand Studio brand studio

A homegrown coffee chain shows how purpose and care can enrich every brew
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement

Presented By

01:00 Min
At Ya Kun, giving back has always been part of the brand’s DNA — from founder Loi Ah Koon’s humble beginnings to the thoughtful initiatives it carries out today.

Content share and bookmark

22 Jul 2025 08:40AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

 

At Ya Kun, giving back has always been part of the brand’s DNA — from founder Loi Ah Koon’s humble beginnings to the thoughtful initiatives it carries out today. Whether it’s through digital platforms that empower customers to give, or meaningful outreach efforts by its staff, Ya Kun continues to extend care beyond its counters. These heartfelt acts reflect a deeper belief: that business is not just about transactions, but relationships. By staying grounded in gratitude and connection, Ya Kun shows how everyday experiences can inspire lasting good.

 

 

GROUNDED IN PURPOSE

Learn how companies like Ya Kun bring heart to everyday moments.
FIND OUT MORE