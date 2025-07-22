A homegrown engineering firm leads with heart, giving back where it's needed most

For mechanical and electrical engineering firm DLE M&E Pte Ltd, giving back is a deeply personal commitment. The company’s humble beginnings — shaped by founder Mr Goh’s early struggles — instilled a strong belief in uplifting others. Under the leadership of Sarah Tham and other directors, DLE continues to act with purpose, quietly supporting underserved communities in meaningful ways. Whether refurbishing rental flats for low-income families or bringing children to shop for school shoes and stationery, DLE demonstrates that every company — regardless of size — can make a difference. With humility and heart, DLE doesn’t just install M&E systems — it builds hope.