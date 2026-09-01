How Australia and Singapore are disrupting regional illicit tobacco networks

What do gym equipment, diffuser fragrance and fruit juice have in common?

These are examples of everyday items regularly declared on customs documents for consignments imported into Australia. However, when Australian Border Force (ABF) officers intercept them, they routinely find illicit tobacco products, from cigarettes to vape liquid.

Australia faces a challenge from the illegal trade in tobacco products. For the 2024-25 financial year, authorities estimated that excise evaded on undetected illicit tobacco ranged from A$7.7 billion (S$7 billion) to A$11.8 billion. From 2017 to 2025, illicit tobacco’s share of overall tobacco consumption in the country also rose sharply from 12 per cent to 60 per cent.