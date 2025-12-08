Over 17,000 cartons of contraband cigarettes seized in largest inland haul of 2025

SINGAPORE: Singapore Customs has seized contraband cigarettes involving unpaid duty and Goods and Services Tax (GST) of over S$1.87 million (US$1.44 million), it said on Monday (Dec 8).

This is its largest inland haul of contraband cigarettes to date this year.

Customs seized a total of 17,279 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes and a van during two enforcement operations on Nov 30 and Dec 1 at Pandan Loop and Jurong Port Road, it said in a media release.

A 27-year-old Singaporean man and three male Indian nationals, aged between 30 and 39, were arrested in connection with the haul.

On Nov 30, Customs officers conducted an operation at an industrial building at Pandan Loop, where they saw a Singapore-registered van reversing into a loading and unloading bay and three men moving brown boxes into the vehicle's cargo compartment.

The officers conducted a check and discovered 2,400 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes in the van, which was being driven by the Singaporean man. After further questioning, the men led them to a unit in the building, where another 3,195 similar cartons were found.

The men were arrested, and the van and a total of 5,595 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized.