Over 17,000 cartons of contraband cigarettes seized in largest inland haul of 2025
The haul involved more than S$1.87 million in unpaid duty and Goods and Services Tax.
SINGAPORE: Singapore Customs has seized contraband cigarettes involving unpaid duty and Goods and Services Tax (GST) of over S$1.87 million (US$1.44 million), it said on Monday (Dec 8).
This is its largest inland haul of contraband cigarettes to date this year.
Customs seized a total of 17,279 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes and a van during two enforcement operations on Nov 30 and Dec 1 at Pandan Loop and Jurong Port Road, it said in a media release.
A 27-year-old Singaporean man and three male Indian nationals, aged between 30 and 39, were arrested in connection with the haul.
On Nov 30, Customs officers conducted an operation at an industrial building at Pandan Loop, where they saw a Singapore-registered van reversing into a loading and unloading bay and three men moving brown boxes into the vehicle's cargo compartment.
The officers conducted a check and discovered 2,400 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes in the van, which was being driven by the Singaporean man. After further questioning, the men led them to a unit in the building, where another 3,195 similar cartons were found.
The men were arrested, and the van and a total of 5,595 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized.
"Based on information gathered, a follow-up operation was conducted on Dec 1, 2025, at a warehouse at Jurong Port Road," Customs said.
"Customs officers found and seized another 11,684 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes stored on the premises."
Court proceedings are ongoing against all four men, Singapore Customs said.
"This case underscores Singapore Customs' steadfast commitment to detecting and deterring tax evasion. With our robust and decisive enforcement, all offenders caught will be dealt with firmly and in accordance with the law," said a spokesperson for the agency.
The spokesperson also urged the public to support their efforts by reporting any suspicious activities.
Under the Customs Act and the GST Act, those convicted of buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, possessing or dealing in duty-unpaid goods can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded, or jailed for up to six years, or both.
The vehicles used in committing such offences may also be forfeited.