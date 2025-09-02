Man caught ferrying passengers from Malaysia to Singapore for RM100 and had contraband cigarettes

SINGAPORE: A Malaysian man who was stopped by Singapore Customs at Woodlands Checkpoint was later found to be ferrying five passengers to Singapore illegally, as well as importing contraband cigarettes.

For the cigarette offence involving more than S$42,000 (US$32,700) of unpaid excise duty under the Customs Act, 42-year-old Ng Choh Kit was sentenced to nine months' jail on Monday (Sep 1).

For the offences relating to the ferrying of passengers across the border with Malaysia, Ng was given a fine of S$1,800 and banned from obtaining any driving licence and driving any vehicle in Singapore for 12 months.

Ng could not pay the fine and will serve another six days' jail in default.

The court heard that Ng was driving a Malaysia-registered vehicle at the Woodlands Checkpoint arrival zone at about 4.40pm on May 18 this year.

When Singapore Customs stopped the vehicle, there were five passengers on board. The case was referred to the Land Transport Authority (LTA) for the LTA-related charges.

The court heard that Ng had ferried passengers from Mersing Pier in Malaysia to Singapore for a fare of RM100 (S$30).

At the time, the vehicle he used was not registered as a public service vehicle in compliance with the Road Traffic Act.

A public service vehicle includes private hire cars, private hire buses, private buses, school buses and taxis.

While the vehicle was insured with Allianz General Insurance Company Malaysia Berhad from Jul 21, 2024 to Jul 20, 2025, the insurance policy did not cover the vehicle when it was used for hire or reward.

Therefore, when Ng used the vehicle as a public service vehicle to convey passengers for a fare, there was no prevailing insurance policy complying with the Motor Vehicles (Third-Party Risks and Compensation) Act, the LTA prosecutor said.

Ng, therefore, committed one count each of using an unlicensed public service vehicle and using a vehicle without insurance coverage.

Under the Road Traffic Act, a person must not use a vehicle as a public service vehicle without a valid licence authorising such use.

A third charge of using a vehicle as a public service vehicle without a valid vocational licence was taken into consideration.

The LTA prosecutor sought a total fine of S$1,800 for Ng, along with 12 months' disqualification from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licences.

Ng was unrepresented and remanded.

He told the court that his wife is suffering from womb cancer and he was "anxious to raise money" for her.

He said he also has to care for elderly relatives and asked the court to exercise leniency so he could return home as soon as possible and care for his family.

For using a vehicle as a public service vehicle without a valid public service vehicle licence, he could have been jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$3,000, or both.

For using a vehicle without valid insurance coverage, he could have been jailed for up to three months, fined up to S$1,000, or both. He could also have been banned from driving for 12 months.

Malaysia's transport minister said last month that the country hopes to introduce cross-border ride-hailing services with Singapore.

LTA told CNA in July that only licensed providers from both Singapore and Malaysia can provide cross-border services, with each country given a quota of 200 taxis for such services.

LTA said at the time that there are close to 300 Singapore- and Malaysia-registered taxis licensed for such services.

They must use designated pick-up and drop-off points - the Ban San Street terminal in Singapore and Larkin Sentral in Johor - when outside their home country, but can take and alight passengers anywhere within their home country.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, LTA said acting transport minister Jeffrey Siow and other representatives met representatives from the National Taxi Association, the National Private Hire Vehicles Association and the Singapore-JB Taxi Association a week prior.

During the meeting, parties discussed how cross-border point-to-point transport can be "regularised to meet the needs of Singaporean commuters, provide opportunities for local drivers, and keep out illegal vehicles".

The participants "recognised that there is demand from Singaporeans travelling to Malaysia which the current cross-border taxi service is unable to meet", said LTA.

These include large families with young children, elderly Singaporeans visiting relatives in Malaysia and businessmen travelling across the border for meetings.

"There are Singaporeans willing to pay for these services, and Singaporean drivers who are keen and able to serve this demand," said LTA.

The authority said the participants discussed expanding the current cross-border taxi schemes to allow higher quotas and larger capacity vehicles, and partnering with platform companies for app-based bookings.

"We also spoke about the importance of enforcement, including the use of location tracking to prevent illegal trips by cross-border taxis within Singapore, such as via ERP2.0," said LTA, adding that it would "sustain enforcement efforts against foreign vehicles that flout our laws".