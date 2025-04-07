Marina South’s ‘10-minute neighbourhood’ will put homes, nature and daily amenities within easy reach

Sitting at the crossroads of some of Singapore’s most iconic landmarks – Gardens by the Bay, Marina Barrage and Marina Bay Sands – Marina South is unique not only for its prime location. Designed as a dynamic, mixed-use residential area, this emerging district offers a glimpse into the future of urban living.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority’s (URA) Marina South Urban Design Guide envisions the area as a vibrant, sustainable and community-driven district. Designed to meet the work, live and play needs of its residents within a 10-minute walking radius, it aims to set a fresh standard in urban sustainability. “Marina South is set to become a self-contained neighbourhood that is highly accessible and convenient,” said CEO of property agency PropNex, Mr Ismail Gafoor. It will be a place built for people – a lively, inclusive community where everyone, from young professionals to families and seniors, connects through shared facilities and amenities.

“Based on URA’s urban design guide for Marina South, developers are encouraged to design multigenerational public spaces, with facilities catering to all ages,” Mr Ismail added. “Multigenerational living also comes with other benefits, such as stronger family bonds and more eldercare or childcare support within families.”