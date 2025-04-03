A new development that offers luxe waterfront living, excellent connectivity and investment potential

Luxurious waterfront living in Singapore is often associated with high price tags, but One Marina Gardens aims to change that narrative. As the first residential development within the upcoming Marina South precinct, it will offer a unique blend of exclusivity and accessibility that challenges conventional perceptions of high-end waterfront properties.
The development’s two towers will rise against the backdrop of the iconic Marina Bay skyline, with views across the Singapore Strait. Located minutes from the central business district and adjacent to Gardens by the Bay, it offers a waterfront lifestyle at prices starting from a competitive S$1.16m. The towers will house 937 apartments, from one- to four-bedroom units.
Situated in the heart of Marina South – Singapore’s emerging waterfront neighbourhood – One Marina Gardens aligns with the Government’s long-term vision to create a well-planned, self-sufficient district. The Urban Redevelopment Authority’s Draft Master Plan 2025 for Marina South and the Marina South Urban Design Guide outline a well-connected district shaped by public spaces, lifestyle hubs and seamless transportation links, positioning it as a desirable residential area for luxury living.
UNMATCHED CONNECTIVITY
A standout advantage of One Marina Gardens is its direct link to the future Marina South MRT station on the Thomson-East Coast Line. Once the station opens, residents will be one stop from Gardens by the Bay, two stops from Marina Bay Sands and Raffles Place – the heart of Singapore’s financial district – and three stops from Suntec City. Orchard Road’s renowned shopping belt will also be easily accessible, just six MRT stops away.
Those who prefer walking will find world-class dining, shopping and entertainment all within reach of a short stroll. Satay by the Bay, the largest food centre in Marina Gardens located between Gardens by the Bay and Marina Barrage, is also within walking distance. For a quieter escape, nearby coastal promenades and parks provide a refreshing break from the city’s fast pace.
With younger home buyers increasingly valuing convenience over car ownership, walkable neighbourhoods like Marina South are becoming more desirable, said Mr Marcus Chu, CEO of ERA Singapore, a property marketing agency for One Marina Gardens. “Living in a ‘10-minute neighbourhood’ allows home buyers to incorporate short walks into their daily routine while running errands, helping them stay active amid their hectic schedules,” he added.
Major expressways such as the Marina Coastal Expressway and East Coast Parkway provide direct routes across the island, including a quick drive to Changi Airport.
WHERE COASTAL CHARM MEETS URBAN CONVENIENCE
One Marina Gardens is designed to merge contemporary luxury with the appeal of living close to the water’s edge. Architectural layouts will emphasise open spaces, creating a natural flow between the indoors and the lush landscapes surrounding the development.
Sustainability and an elegant aesthetic guide the architectural vision, evident in vertical greenery, spacious terraces and energy-efficient systems. Landscaped communal areas – including sky gardens and outdoor lounges – will encourage social interaction while providing private retreats within the development.
Each home is designed to welcome abundant natural light and showcase extensive views of the sea and city skyline. Within the development, a suite of lifestyle and wellness amenities awaits – from a tranquil 50m lap pool to a sky gym offering panoramic vistas of Marina Bay.
Community areas such as dining and living lounges will cater to social gatherings, while wellness areas featuring daybeds and yoga decks provide spaces for relaxation and rejuvenation. The nearby Gardens by the Bay will also offer residents easy access to jogging trails, cycling paths and expansive parklands.
The development’s location is a key advantage, said Mr Ismail Gafoor, CEO of PropNex, another property marketing agency for One Marina Gardens. “Being a stone’s throw from Marina Bay, (residents of) One Marina Gardens could potentially enjoy the best of both worlds – tapping into the vibrancy of Marina Bay as well as retreating to the welcoming and self-sufficient Marina South housing precinct,” he explained.
“In addition, the proximity to the Marina Bay financial district and the CBD may attract home buyers to the project, as they seek to cut commuting times to their workplace in the city,” he added. “Investors may also be keen on the project with a view to leasing the property to professionals working nearby.”
THE FUTURE OF WATERFRONT LIVING
One Marina Gardens will set the foundation for future residential projects in Marina South, shaping the precinct’s transformation into a sought-after waterfront address.
According to Mr Cui Zhengfeng, chairman of Kingsford Group, the developer of One Marina Gardens, the area is poised to play a major role in Singapore’s urban development. “The Government laid down infrastructure for this pilot plot years ago, showing a commitment to progressively developing this area through careful planning,” he said.
This strategic development positions One Marina Gardens not just as a desirable home, but also a sound investment opportunity for home buyers looking ahead.