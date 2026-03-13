Nanyang Business School retools its degree for the AI age

At Nanyang Business School (NBS), a revamped four-year undergraduate curriculum is redefining what it means to study business. Designed for a rapidly evolving economy, the Bachelor of Business (BBus) with Honours blends interdisciplinary learning, technological fluency and hands-on industry exposure to prepare students for tomorrow’s business challenges.

For first-year NBS student Kenneth Chong, learning to code has become part of how he thinks about business – not an optional technical skill but a core capability for modern business leaders. He completed hands-on coursework in data analysis using Python and R, two widely used programming languages.

This mix of business and tech is deliberate. As artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes industry, the lines between marketing and programming are blurring, and what once looked like separate fields are now complementary parts of the same skill set.

Mr Chong is enrolled in Nanyang Technological University’s (NTU) double-degree programme in accountancy and business and is part of the Nanyang Global Leaders (NGL) programme – NBS’ flagship pathway for top students, launched in 2025.