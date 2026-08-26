The overlooked health effects of climate change

From hotter days and restless nights to longer dengue seasons and more frequent floods, climate change is becoming an increasingly familiar part of life across Asia. Less obvious is the toll these changes are taking on our health and well-being.

Earlier this year, Singapore unveiled its first National Adaptation Plan, with measures to strengthen heat resilience, protect against flooding and safeguard food and water security. The plan reflects a growing recognition that adapting to climate change also means protecting public health.

That message lies at the heart of the Climate and Health in Asia report, authored by international sustainability organisation Forum for the Future and sponsored by AIA. It explores how rising temperatures, extreme weather, air pollution and changing disease patterns are already affecting health across Asia, and how governments, healthcare providers, communities, businesses and insurers can strengthen resilience through prevention, preparedness and collaboration.

