The overlooked health effects of climate change

From hotter days and restless nights to longer dengue seasons and more frequent floods, climate change is becoming an increasingly familiar part of life across Asia. Less obvious is the toll these changes are taking on our health and well-being.
Earlier this year, Singapore unveiled its first National Adaptation Plan, with measures to strengthen heat resilience, protect against flooding and safeguard food and water security. The plan reflects a growing recognition that adapting to climate change also means protecting public health.
That message lies at the heart of the Climate and Health in Asia report, authored by international sustainability organisation Forum for the Future and sponsored by AIA. It explores how rising temperatures, extreme weather, air pollution and changing disease patterns are already affecting health across Asia, and how governments, healthcare providers, communities, businesses and insurers can strengthen resilience through prevention, preparedness and collaboration.
THE GROWING CLIMATE-HEALTH CONNECTION
The effects of climate change are not always dramatic or immediate.
Professor Winston Chow of Singapore Management University, who is also co-chair of the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Working Group II, said: “When it comes to climate change, people often think of polar bears, melting ice caps and sea levels rising. But climate change is not just a single environmental threat – it’s a driver of illness, healthcare disruption and financial vulnerability.”
As scientists and healthcare experts gain a better understanding of the effects of climate change on health, attention is also turning to risks that are often overlooked.
Dr Kelvin Loh, group chief healthcare officer of AIA Group, pointed to extreme heat as an example. “Many people think of it as uncomfortable rather than dangerous. But prolonged heat exposure can exacerbate underlying health conditions, particularly among older adults and vulnerable populations.”
Rising temperatures are also allowing the Aedes mosquito to thrive in more places and for longer periods, increasing the risk of diseases such as dengue, chikungunya and Zika. “Combined with Asia’s rapidly ageing population and accelerating urbanisation, these trends are creating new pressures on both public health and healthcare systems,” he added.
Mental health is another less visible consequence of climate change, noted Prof Chow. He explained: “The potential for post-traumatic stress disorder is high in places hit by cyclones or typhoons. There’s also growing climate anxiety, especially among younger generations who are facing an increasingly uncertain future shaped by a changing climate.”
Climate change is also exposing vulnerabilities in the systems people rely on to stay healthy, from hospitals and clinics to broader healthcare infrastructure, said Prof Chow. “When droughts or flooding occur one after another, they place enormous pressure on communities, hospitals, clinics and insurance systems. Our infrastructure was designed for yesterday’s climate, but we need to adjust to today’s realities,” he added.
GROWING RESILIENCE IN A CHANGING WORLD
As Asia continues to warm faster than the global average, Prof Chow believes resilience needs to be embedded into everyday life – from urban planning and public infrastructure to schools and workplaces. He pointed to district cooling systems, reflective building materials and covered walkways in Singapore as examples of how urban design can reduce heat exposure.
Communities and businesses are also adapting. “For example, between noon and 4pm, it might be too hot to carry out activities such as construction. At work, personal protective equipment is increasingly designed with heat stress, not just air temperature, in mind.”
But adapting to climate-related health risks is not only about individual behaviours or physical infrastructure. It also requires healthcare systems, communities, governments and businesses to work together. For Mr Butch Bacani, head of insurance at the United Nations Environment Programme, that response should include insurers, whose core business involves understanding and managing risk.
“Insurers help communities manage climate risks through risk research and analytics, risk modelling and loss prevention measures,” he explained. This can include supporting early-warning systems for floods and extreme heat.
Mr Bacani, who is also programme leader of the UN Principles for Sustainable Insurance, said another function of insurers is to act as “risk carriers”, protecting households, businesses and governments from financial shocks through solutions such as health, climate-risk and business interruption insurance.
SUPPORTING A MORE RESILIENT HEALTHCARE SYSTEM
As climate-related health risks grow, insurers are redefining their role. “It’s not simply about understanding risk,” said Dr Loh. “Health insurers should focus on helping people achieve better health outcomes, not just providing financial risk pooling for medical events.”
In Asia, Mr Bacani sees considerable scope for insurers to promote healthier lives and more resilient health systems. The Climate and Health in Asia report identifies four broad areas where insurers can make a meaningful contribution: improving climate resilience within their organisations, helping people stay healthier and better prepared, strengthening healthcare systems, and supporting research and partnerships that advance climate-health resilience.
Financial protection and prevention can also reinforce each other. Mr Bacani explained that reducing financial barriers can encourage people to seek care earlier, while check-ups, screenings and other preventive measures can identify health issues before they require more costly treatment.
One example is AIA Vitality, the insurer’s wellness programme that rewards habits such as regular exercise and health screenings to encourage better long-term health.
HOW AIA IS SUPPORTING CLIMATE-HEALTH RESILIENCE
Helping people stay healthier
- AIA Vitality encourages healthier habits and preventive care
- AIA Healthiest Schools supports health and well-being among school communities
- AIA One Billion has engaged over 622 million people
Improving access to care
- Health assessments and healthcare navigation services help customers access care earlier
- Partnerships with healthcare providers support better patient outcomes and experiences
Supporting mental well-being
- Think Well offers digital mental health coaching through WhiteCoat
Advancing climate action and collaboration
- Sponsored the Climate and Health in Asia report
- Supports collaboration to strengthen climate resilience across Asia
- First pan-Asian life and health insurer to adopt science-based emissions targets
- Published a Climate Transition Plan to support its pathway to net zero
Technology could take these efforts further. Dr Loh pointed to innovations in digital health and data analytics that can improve healthcare delivery and efficiency. Mr Bacani also cited wearables, telehealth, apps and Internet of Things sensors that can identify vulnerable populations, provide early health warnings and enable remote advice or treatment.
New insurance models could also enable a faster response when climate-related risks arise. Parametric insurance, for example, automatically triggers a payout when a predefined threshold – such as temperature, flood depth or air pollution levels – is reached, rather than requiring losses to be assessed before payment. This can provide more timely financial support to mitigate related health and safety impacts.
“By adopting a comprehensive approach that combines financial protection, preventive measures and digital tools, life and health insurers can improve the health outcomes of their policyholders as well as contribute to a more sustainable, equitable and efficient healthcare system,” said Mr Bacani.
For Dr Loh, these developments offer reason for optimism. “What gives me hope is that awareness is growing and more stakeholders are recognising the importance of the climate-health connection. By investing in prevention, preparedness and resilience, we have a real opportunity to build healthier and more resilient communities across Asia.”