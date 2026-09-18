The support system behind Singapore’s hawker culture

Mr Sahul Hameed Asan Gani’s stall, Rizqia Muslim Food, at Buangkok Hawker Centre (BKHC), a Socially-conscious Enterprise Hawker Centre (SEHC), opens at 10.30am. But his workday starts much earlier, at 7.30am.

“I use healthy ingredients and omit monosodium glutamate and food colouring,” he said. “I make mutton soup and biryani layer by layer instead of putting everything into a pot, so the flavours build over time. That’s why my food tastes like it’s homecooked.”

After learning to cook professionally from colleagues in the restaurant industry, Mr Sahul struck out on his own to sell the dishes he and his wife are passionate about: dum biryani, mee goreng, and his speciality, mutton soup. His painstaking approach has earned him loyal customers who travel from as far as Jurong.

“After work, when my children are sleeping, I think about how to improve my dishes and business,” he said, before adding with a laugh: “Hawkers have no life!”

As a first-time business owner, Mr Sahul is able to focus on refining his recipes while BKHC’s operator, Fei Siong Social Enterprise (FSSE), takes care of the rest. FSSE, part of Fei Siong Group, supports hawkers with matters ranging from resolving choked pipes to social media marketing and strategic business advice.