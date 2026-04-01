Tempur Zero G Box: Where adjustable comfort and storage come together

If you are waking up feeling tired every day, you are not alone. A 2024 survey by market research firm YouGov found that more than half of Singaporeans sleep fewer than seven hours a night, with 87 per cent saying they wish they could sleep more than they typically do.
It is not for lack of trying. Even when late-night scrolling and binge-watching are kept in check and the recommended seven hours of sleep are clocked, conditions such as obstructive sleep apnoea can still undermine sleep’s restorative benefits. Its most recognisable symptom – snoring – rarely affects just one person, often disturbing bed partners and compounding the problem.
With obstructive sleep apnoea affecting an estimated 30 per cent of people in Singapore, Tempur turned to sleep science to develop an adjustable bed frame that addresses the issue at its source.
“Your sleep position affects how your body relaxes and the health outcomes you get,” explained Ms Iris Leong, managing director of Tempur Singapore. She cited body aches, poor sleep quality and snoring as common issues among urban homeowners.
Launched ahead of World Sleep Day on Mar 13, Tempur Zero G Box lets users adjust the tilt and position of their bed to support more natural breathing and added comfort, making it an ideal option for those seeking more consistent, better-quality rest.
COMMON SIGNS OF OBSTRUCTIVE SLEEP APNOEA
- Sudden awakenings accompanied by gasping or choking
- Night sweats
- Loud or habitual snoring
- Frequent nighttime urination
- Waking with a dry mouth or sore throat
- Morning headaches
- Persistent daytime sleepiness or fatigue
- Difficulty concentrating, forgetfulness or irritability
- Reduced sexual function
DON'T SUFFER, JUST SLEEP
Obstructive sleep apnoea occurs when breathing is interrupted during sleep because the airway becomes blocked. Although it sounds alarming, it rarely feels urgent. Many who are jolted awake drift back to sleep in a haze. In fact, 90 per cent of those with obstructive sleep apnoea are unaware they have it. Over time, however, the condition erodes sleep quality, leaving people listless and irritable during the day.
The strain can extend to bed partners. Loud snoring, sudden gasping and strangled sounds can repeatedly disrupt a shared night’s rest. In severe cases, this has led to “sleep divorce”, where couples opt for separate sleeping arrangements.
LIKE DRIFTING IN SPACE
Tempur traces its origins to NASA technology developed to support space travel, built around the idea of weightless comfort. The brand came about when scientists created a material to cushion astronauts against the rigours of flight. Using the same principle, Tempur applies this technology to mattresses, aiming to recreate that same sense of ease at home.
With Tempur Zero G Box, that support extends to the bed frame. It comes with preprogrammed one-touch modes that adjust the bed for a range of uses, from helping to ease obstructive sleep apnoea symptoms to encouraging relaxation and supporting daytime lounging. Separate controls allow users to fine-tune the incline and save their preferred settings.
The Anti-Snore Position elevates the upper body slightly to help open the airways and reduce breathing disturbances. The Zero G Position raises both the head and legs to a calculated angle, creating a weightless feel intended to encourage deeper relaxation. This adjustment is designed to alleviate pressure on the cervical spine, reduce lower back tension and promote blood circulation.
The frame is also designed for daytime use. As bedrooms increasingly double as multipurpose spaces, the TV Lounge Position transforms the bed into a supportive, couch-like configuration suited for reading or watching a movie.
The bed frame pairs with existing Tempur mattresses, including Tempur Pro Smartcool, which uses adaptive cooling materials to regulate heat while providing full-body pressure relief. There is also the Tempur Form range, available in medium or firm options.
Taking cues from its Danish heritage, Tempur Zero G Box comes in a Scandinavian brown finish. It can be matched with either a squared or rounded headboard, depending on the room’s style.
SPACE FOR MORE
With many people in Singapore living in public housing or compact homes, storage is often a practical concern. Tempur Zero G Box addresses this with a discreet underbed compartment. A quiet hydraulic system powers the Easy Lift function, raising the mattress platform smoothly from the foot of the bed to reveal storage space, without the need for manual lifting. Extra pillows, bedsheets and bulky soft toys can be stowed neatly out of sight. Underbed LED lighting within the storage unit helps illuminate the contents in low light.
Safety features are built into the design. A pressure-sensitive wire sensor runs along the perimeter of the bed frame. If it detects an obstruction, the bed stops moving. For households with pets or young children, this provides added peace of mind.
DESIGNED FOR SLEEP, MADE FOR LIVING
Sleep quality can decline gradually, often without notice. By the time its effects are felt, putting things right can take concerted effort. Tempur’s approach suggests that better rest can begin with more considered choices in the bedroom.
Designed with both sleep science and everyday living in mind, Tempur Zero G Box brings together adjustable support and integrated storage in a single frame. The result is a bed that aims to support not just nightly rest, but how the space is used throughout the day.