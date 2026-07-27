Why more Singaporeans are choosing Integrated Shield Plans

An illness or injury can take a toll on more than a person’s health. It can also place pressure on household finances, especially when treatment involves hospitalisation, surgery or long-term follow-up care.

For Singapore citizens and permanent residents (PRs), MediShield Life provides a basic layer of health insurance. The national health insurance scheme helps pay for large hospital bills and selected costly outpatient treatments, such as dialysis and chemotherapy.

But as healthcare needs and treatment preferences vary, one question is worth asking: Is MediShield Life enough?

Many Singapore residents choose to purchase an additional layer of health insurance. More than seven in 10 are protected by Integrated Shield Plans (IPs) and/or IP riders, which provide coverage on top of MediShield Life. These plans can help reduce out-of-pocket expenses, improve access to private hospitals and widen treatment options.