Hong Kong’s festive highlights: Explore bustling holiday markets, lively parties and rich cultural traditions.

SOAK UP THE CHRISTMAS SPIRIT

Every year-end, as part of the Hong Kong WinterFest (Nov 22, 2024 to Jan 1, 2025), the West Kowloon Cultural District transforms into an enchanting Christmas village, complete with whimsical decorations and a show-stopping 20m-high Christmas tree. There’s plenty to see and do here, including the Winter Harbourfront Pyrotechnics over Victoria Harbour, a mesmerising fireworks display set against the backdrop of Hong Kong’s famous skyline.

The district will also host the WestK Christmas Market (on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Dec 12 to 29), where you can browse a wide range of artisanal and festive wares, while sipping on mulled wine and enjoying live music.

The Christmas spirit is very much alive in other parts of the city as well. Marvel at the holiday illuminations in Harbour City and Lee Tung Avenue, which make for wonderful photo opportunities.

Travelling with kids in tow? Take them to Hong Kong Disneyland, where they can revel in themed festivities such as Disney Christmas Live in Concert, and Mickey and Friends Christmastime Ball. Your little ones will also love World of Frozen, the world’s first and largest Frozen-themed land. Here, they can explore the enchanting world of Arendelle and get up close with beloved characters like Anna, Elsa and Olaf. Be sure to make time for the A Holiday Wish-Come-True Tree Lighting Ceremony, a fun-filled extravaganza complete with performances from Santa Goofy and Christmas Carolers.