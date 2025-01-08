With lush mountains, scenic trails and a vibrant coastline, Hong Kong offers a wealth of thrilling outdoor adventures.

FOR HIKING ENTHUSIASTS

Did you know that nearly three-quarters of Hong Kong’s land area is countryside? The best way to appreciate its mountain ranges and verdant forests is to go for a ramble on one of its many hiking trails.

A popular option is the Dragon’s Back on Hong Kong Island, named for its ridgeline of undulating hills that resemble a dragon’s spine. This moderate 8km hiking trail — which takes around four hours to complete — traverses Shek O Peak in Shek O Country Park and ends beside the white-sand beach in Big Wave Bay, offering postcard-worthy views of the outer islands along the way. Reward your efforts with a relaxing dip in the bay’s clear, shallow waters, or feast on a celebratory meal at one of the beachfront restaurants.

For something more challenging, try scaling Sunset Peak on Lantau Island, which is Hong Kong’s third-highest mountain at 869m. During the hike, you’ll pass several small stone huts known as “lan tau ying”, believed to have been built by missionaries in the 1920s as summer retreats. As the moniker suggests, this hike is best experienced during the golden hour — with the gorgeous sunset views from the summit making the arduous trek well worth it. However, be sure to bring headlamps as it gets dark quickly.