Mr Edmund Lin, chairman of Southeast Asia at Bain & Company, highlights the importance of businesses leveraging AI to enhance decision-making and unlock new opportunities for growth.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly revolutionising business operations and reshaping the way individuals approach their work. Across industries, AI serves as both a disruptive force and a catalyst for innovation, transforming processes, redefining job roles and driving the evolution of the future of work.

At the recent 2024 Global Lifelong Learning Summit (GLLS), held from Oct 1 to Oct 2 at the Grand Copthorne Waterfront, Mr Edmund Lin, chairman of Southeast Asia at management consultancy Bain & Company, provided valuable perspectives on the integration of AI in businesses and its implications for the changing landscape of work and education.

“These emerging technologies require workers to acquire new and different skills to take advantage of generative AI and other innovations,” Mr Lin emphasised during his keynote.

Co-organised by the Institute for Adult Learning Singapore (IAL) and SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG), GLLS 2024 served as a dynamic platform where industry leaders, academics and pedagogy experts exchanged insights on how lifelong learning fosters inclusive economic growth and helps workers adapt in an ever-evolving workplace.