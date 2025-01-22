Harnessing the power of purpose to shape a brighter future

In today’s dynamic business landscape, organisations are increasingly recognising that success goes beyond financial performance – it’s also about creating meaningful impact for people, society and the environment.

In Singapore, this shift is exemplified by companies like FairPrice Group, Greenpac and McDonald’s Singapore. Recognised as Champions of Good at the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre’s (NVPC) Company of Good Conferment ceremony in 2024, they have embedded corporate purpose into their strategy and operations to make a tangible difference in the lives of employees, customers and the broader community.