Addressing the condition early can help prevent negative consequences and promote better overall health.

GET HELP EARLY

Advances in technology have significantly improved hearing aids, greatly enhancing a patient's ability to engage with the world. Mr Kumar emphasised that hearing aids can be life-changing, helping individuals regain their confidence and social connections. In the case of the man who had become reclusive, Mr Kumar witnessed a remarkable transformation. "After we introduced the hearing aid, he really started enjoying music again," Mr Kumar shared. "His confidence returned, leading him to participate in physical activities and rejoin social events. He began laughing and reconnecting with those around him."

The positive effects of this change extended beyond the individual; his family dynamics improved significantly too. He was once again able to actively participate in family gatherings, rebuilding relationships that had weakened during his period of withdrawal. “The patient’s quality of life definitely improved,” Mr Kumar affirmed. “He became fully involved in his family’s daily life, engaging with them in a way he had not for years."

While Mr Kumar acknowledged that the patient could not completely regain everything he had lost during those years, he noted, “He is back to life, living like anyone else with normal hearing.”